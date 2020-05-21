Fox And Friends Urges New Yorkers To Disobey COVID19 Lock Down

Fox News and many other Trumpian outlets, worried about Trump's reelection prospects, have been demanding that the public defy all stay-at-home orders.

Everyone should go "back to normal," except those recommending it are definitely not.

This morning Fox News went ballistic over an OpEd in the New York Post because the writer wants NY's stay-at-home orders to end NOW NOW NOW!!!

Andrew Napolitano did a great job during the Trump impeachment, but he is a civil libertarian who hates the government "interfering with our personal lives." His voice against stay-at-home orders agreed with the three-headed sycophants at Fox and Friends.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt read a portion of the idiotic New York Post OpEd to him.

"‘The Big Apple is dying. Its streets are empty, tens of thousands have been plunged into poverty. Our leaders have no plans, no answers, New Yorkers have already learned to socially distance, businesses can adjust, the elderly and infirm can continue to be isolated.’ And then in bold letters, ‘It needs to end now!'”

Judge Napolitano agreed. "Enough is enough, " he said.

They seem to believe that every person in the United States will be 100% compliant with the CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing in the pandemic.

Oh, yeah, we're in the midst of a pandemic, a**holes.

They attacked Mayor De Blasio and Gov Cuomo (familiar targets for them) as if all they want is to drink the blood of New York City. It's ridiculous.

Brian Kilmeade was ecstatic, “Judge, you’re 100% right." He attacked the NYC mayor again for trying to stop the spread of the virus.

"It nuts what's going on here," he screeched.

Kilmeade was furious that New Yorkers are complying with the stay-at-home order, and said the Post article is "calling for people just to massively open up their businesses throughout the city. They can’t stop everyone.”

But the en masse screaming by Fox News to have all city residents ( except for the sick and elderly because their job is to die already to help the economy) refuse to comply with state and city stay-at-home laws is outrageous and will end up getting more Americans infected -- as we've already seen in the states that have reopened.

An as Tommy Christopher noted, "The denizens of Fox & Friends urged New York businesses to reopen en masse despite lockdown orders and a still-deadly coronavirus pandemic, but they did so from the safety of their own homes and secure locations.

Why aren't Doocy, Kilmeade and Earhardt doing their show with a full audience in their studio?

It's okay for YOU to die for Trump, but not them.

A reminder: