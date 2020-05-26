Politics
Pat Robertson Is Livid We Shut The Economy Down 'For A Few People'

The "Christian" Broadcast Network host won't stand for sacrificing Trump's re-election for "a few people's" lives.
By John Amato
The right-wing push to get Trump reelected is in full force.

Task one for the propagandists is to convince the American people to rush back to work without any treatment or cure for the coronavirus and then blame Democratic governors for any consequences.

Fox News has been all over this plan for a while now and Pat Robertson of the 700 Club, a vicious Trump supporter, led the charge for the Christian community early this morning.

Robertson, a former Republican presidential candidate, opened his show with a monologue vilifying stay-at-home orders.

"100,000 people have died from the coronavirus in America," Robertson said.

But then he did a curious thing and started to spew out year-long statistics of auto fatalities and medical deaths due to medicine mistakes.

Robertson said, "200,000 people die every year for getting the wrong medicine in hospitals. About 35 to 45,000 people die on the highways every year, but do we crash the economy because of bad medicine in the hospital? Do we crash the economy because of accidents on the highway?"

"No we don't," he said emphatically. "But we crash the entire economy of the United States for potential 100,000 deaths..."

Pat's false equivalence is astounding. And many right-wing provocateurs will say the same in the coming weeks. Citing statistics based on human error is not the same as dealing with an unknown virus, that's highly infectious with no treatment available.

Robertson must be following the Kellyanne Conway email list of state-sponsored talking points.

He was furious that The New York Times and Washington Post are covering the COVID19 pandemic and resulting deaths.

To Pat Robertson, Fox News, and every other right-wing media outlet, this coverage is blasphemous: an attempt to destroy Trump's chances of reelection.

It's really about his ineptitude as so-called president.

After reiterating again that 200,000 people die in hospitals he said, "We don't shut the hospitals down, but we crashed the economy -- in my opinion, it was a terrible mistake."

He says this as if the CDC and other medical research institutions have found a viable treatment and immunization for the coronavirus. People are dying every day and the disease is still spreading but reality does not matter to Pat Robertson.

"I think we overreacted." he claimed.

Robertson continued, "Of course, one death is a tragedy but at the same time we've got to recognize we have over 300 million people in America and we don't destroy our economy just because of a few people!"

He wrapped up his monologue by claiming all the news outlets don't want Trump to be re-elected and he's tired of it.

But apparently he's not tired of the death totals rising.

He's only interested in saving Donald Trump, who has failed the United States as a bumbling, know-nothing who doesn't read, can't handle important briefings, refuses to believe science, and promotes phony medical cures.

