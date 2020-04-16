Pat Robertson Suggests We Only Quarantine The Elderly

On Wednesday morning, the 700 Club' Pat Robertson went on a confused and clueless rant, wanting to quarantine the at-risk elderly and questioning how the US ever fell behind containing the coronavirus, but somehow failing to ever mention the name "Donald Trump."

The Trump-loving evangelical leader made believe he was not sure who was to blame at all.

Robertson also bought into Steve Hilton's insane and ghoulish idea about how we can get people back to work.

Robertson said, "Steve Hilton, a commentator for Fox, he's a Brit and he had a pretty good proposal."

"He said if we get adequate testing why don't we isolate those people who are the most vulnerable. Those who are liable to die if they get this thing and put them in quarantine and let the rest of the economy go free," Pat said, ignoring the irony that he'd be quarantining himself.

Since COVID 19 testing has decreased instead of increased the amount of testing needed to fulfill this lame-brained idea is a long time away.

Not to mention that allowing all businesses to reopen and fully function at this time guarantees an even more massive coronavirus outbreak then we have so far.

Johns Hopkins reports that a 3,262,921 tests have been done so far in the US. That's a mere pittance in a country that has over 300 million people.

Like most Americans, Robertson is worried about the economy. His next comments were targeted at Trump's response to the coronavirus, but Robertson refused to blame him.

"It just seems like to me we handled this a little bit wrong," Pat said.

No sh*t. Who is "we"?

He continued, "You shut the economy down -- just bang and everybody in the small businessmen are suffering...We've handled it wrong -- the United States has more cases of this stuff than any other nation and more deaths and somehow we haven't done things right."

Who's fault is that, Pat?

Robertson is upset that the first responders at the front lines are dying trying to help people..

"Because they have to use garbage bags fo protective gear they don't have enough of those important masks..."

Again, whose fault is that?

Robertson wants a General put in charge of production so that we can produce mass amounts of medical gear required for first responders.

Did he forget about the The Defense Production Act that Trump refuses to implement?

But makes believe he can't understand why the country's response has been so awful.

Pat Robertson: he shall never take Trump's name in vain.