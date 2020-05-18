Georgia Republicans Edit Graph To Lie About COVID Spikes

The Great Stet of Georgeduh released this startling graph of their infections as they slam into their two-weeks of opening-up their economy.

It appears we Libs were totally wrong and we’re a bunch of patriot-hating, crying snowflakes and…

What’s that, you say?

The X-axis is not chronological? What?

If you can’t read the X-axis, here are the dates in the order plotted:

April 28

April 27

April 29

May 1

April 30

May 4

May 6

May 5

May 2

May 7

April 26

May 3

May 8

May 9

So, if you straighten it out…

Georgeduh was spiking just as predicted.

So the question becomes, how did this travesty happen? Gov. Kemp’s spokesperson oddly was forthcoming!

Kemp spokesperson says the quiet part out loud: “***The x axis was set up that way to show descending values***” https://t.co/iJ8ZwLzXe8 https://t.co/NekFjxRg9L — Timothy Stewart-Winter (@timothysw) May 17, 2020

The thing to take away from this is: there is no low to which Wingnuttia will not stoop to own the libs, and they really want to make a buck off of your labor even if it kills you and it probably will.

(Addendum: Texas was first and BOOM! Georgeduh was second and BOOM! Will Floriduh make it a trifecta? Betting windows are open!)

