Georgia Republicans Edit Graph To Lie About COVID Spikes

A spokesperson FOR THE GOVERNOR admits they shifted the dates around to "show a decrease in cases."
By Tengrain
The Great Stet of Georgeduh released this startling graph of their infections as they slam into their two-weeks of opening-up their economy.

It appears we Libs were totally wrong and we’re a bunch of patriot-hating, crying snowflakes and…

What’s that, you say?

The X-axis is not chronological? What?

If you can’t read the X-axis, here are the dates in the order plotted:

  • April 28
  • April 27
  • April 29
  • May 1
  • April 30
  • May 4
  • May 6
  • May 5
  • May 2
  • May 7
  • April 26
  • May 3
  • May 8
  • May 9

So, if you straighten it out…

Georgeduh was spiking just as predicted.

So the question becomes, how did this travesty happen? Gov. Kemp’s spokesperson oddly was forthcoming!

The thing to take away from this is: there is no low to which Wingnuttia will not stoop to own the libs, and they really want to make a buck off of your labor even if it kills you and it probably will.

(Addendum: Texas was first and BOOM! Georgeduh was second and BOOM! Will Floriduh make it a trifecta? Betting windows are open!)

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

