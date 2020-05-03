Howard Kurtz Admits Fox News Failed To Cover Trump's Failure To Heed Warnings In January

On April 27th, the Washington Post exposed Trump for lying to the American people about what he knew and when he knew about the severity of the coronavirus.

The Post reported that US intelligence agencies issued more than a dozen warnings in classified briefings on the dangers the coronavirus poses for the American people during January and February. But Trump was too worried about his re-election campaign and poll numbers to take the proper actions and lied at the end of February:

Trump insisted publicly on Feb. 26 that the number of cases “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” and said the next day that “it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

During those two months, Trump held numerous campaign rallies and played golf at least eight times while doing nothing to prepare the US for what was coming.

In recent polling Fox News viewers are getting COVID19 more frequently and the least likely to understand the severity of the coronavirus.

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz brought up the story and admitted that Fox News barely mentioned it on the airwaves.

"The Washington Post reported the other day US intelligence officials had repeatedly warned in the president's daily brief that back in January and February, repeatedly according to story that this virus in China could have deadly consequences for the U.S.," Kurtz said.

He continued, "Now that story got heavy play on CNN and MSNBC, kind of scant coverage on Fox News,. He then asked Gillian Turner to comment on what happens with those daily briefings.

She deflected blame from Trump as much as possible and tried to equate it to the Bush administration and the 9/11 warning within the intelligence agencies.

But Kurtz inadvertently told the American people that Fox News purposely downplayed that blockbuster report.

Why was that, Howard? Is it because you will have a negative impact on Trump supporters who believe his many misstatements and untruths about how his administration handled the pandemic?

He never bothered to explain why they decided to barely comment on the story instead of asking questions of the Trump administration and hold them accountable like any flimsy news agency would.

I try not to write much about what would appear to be a fleeting comment or an offhand remark but Kurtz saying Fox News gave scant coverage to a huge story wasn't fleeting or offhand. He tried to get on the record as invisibly as possible how Fox News covered the story.

That is state-sponsored television at its finest.

Defend Dear Leader at all costs and cover up any negative news story as best you can to make believe you're giving unbiased coverage.