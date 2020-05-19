It's About Trump's Deal With The Saudis, Not Pompeo's Dog Walking

Guys, remember yesterday when we learned that the Inspector General for the State Department was You’re Fired’ed for starting an investigation into our End-Times Secretary of State’s alleged abuse of his security detail, for dog walking and whatnot?

Trump's response Pompeo abusing his position by having his staff do personal chores: “He's a high quality person…I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there…”* *sidenote: PIG. pic.twitter.com/fR2UokdCGg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 18, 2020

Seems that might have been misdirection! Who knew? (We all knew, we just didn’t know misdirection from what!)

House Democrats have learned that ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was nearly finished with an investigation into Pompeo’s approval of billions of Ameros in arms sales to Crown Prince Bone Saw, er, Saudi Arabia, when he bypassed Congress with a baseless emergency declaration:

The allegation Pompeo declined to cooperate with the investigation came after House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Eliot Engel, claimed the State Department inspector general fired by President Donald Trump on Friday , Steve Linick, had nearly completed an investigation into Pompeo’s controversial decision to fast-track the same arms sale. “I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr. Linick’s firing. His office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia. We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed,” Engel, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement to CNN Monday.

These mooks from the 4th Reich are determined to make us all into conspiracy theorists, guys! It certainly makes more sense that Lord Damp Nut would do something illegal to cover up something else illegal. And it probably explains why he claimed he was taking Oreos (or whatevs that Malaria pill is called) to get the press to chase THAT squirrel.

Meanwhile, Tiger Beat’s morning email thingie tells us:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a longtime advocate for whistleblowers and watchdogs, sent a letter to Trump yesterday demanding a “detailed reasoning” by June 1 for why Trump removed State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. “Removal of IGs without explanation could create a chilling effect in the oversight community, and risks decreasing the quantity, quality, fidelity, and veracity of their reports,” he wrote. But a similar letter from Grassley went unanswered when Trump sacked the intelligence community’s inspector general — just the latest example of how the GOP’s pleas have been ineffective. Trump has continued to fire and reassign inspectors general whom he feels are insufficiently loyal to him without worrying about blowback from his own party, and it’s unclear what, if anything, Republicans are willing to do to stop him.

Aren’t you glad, Chuck, that you voted against removing the mother-eff’er? What a payoff that vote was.

