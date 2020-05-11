Laura Ingraham Still Pushing Hydroxychloroquine; Demands Trump Pull FDA Warnings

Hours before the New England Journal Of Medicine published their study concluding that Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against hospitalized coronavirus patients, Fox News host Laura Ingraham demanded Trump pull warnings by the CDC, NIH, and FDA against people using the drug to combat COVID-19.
She's a quack truther.
Being a truther means a person has to ignore all empirical evidence that contradicts their belief or political purpose. That's Laura Ingraham on Hydroxychloroquine.
Ingraham said, "Along with hundreds of thousands of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients who've been taking the drug for decades without complications. Time for the FDA — the president himself — to pull back on the misguided and unnecessary warning that was issued a few weeks ago."
Who knew Laura Ingraham was a doctor of virology?
Ingraham floated the idea in the context of a recent study from French microbiologist Dr. Didiet Raoult, the only medical expert whom she regularly invokes on the topic. The Fox News host's comments came hours before the largest study published to date, in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the drug failed to help coronavirus patients.
Her campaign, however, hinges largely on Raoult's work, which has been roundly criticized, including by the very journal that published his first study.
Unlike experiments — which typically involve comparisons between experimental groups and a control group — retrospective studies cast for trends within existing data. However, Raoult reclassified the study as "retrospective" between pre-print and publication stages, an apparent end-around for what would otherwise violate ethical codes, such as failing to provide consent forms and testing on patients as young as 14 years old.
Since Trump is the King of the Birthers, how long before he grants "Doctor" Laura Ingraham's dangerous request that puts more American's lives in danger?
Has Laura purchased large amounts of stock in companies supplying the anti-Malaria drug? We'd like to know.