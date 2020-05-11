Laura Ingraham Still Pushing Hydroxychloroquine; Demands Trump Pull FDA Warnings

Hours before the New England Journal Of Medicine published their study concluding that Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against hospitalized coronavirus patients, Fox News host Laura Ingraham demanded Trump pull warnings by the CDC, NIH, and FDA against people using the drug to combat COVID-19.

She's a quack truther.

Being a truther means a person has to ignore all empirical evidence that contradicts their belief or political purpose. That's Laura Ingraham on Hydroxychloroquine.

Ingraham said, "Along with hundreds of thousands of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients who've been taking the drug for decades without complications. Time for the FDA — the president himself — to pull back on the misguided and unnecessary warning that was issued a few weeks ago."

Who knew Laura Ingraham was a doctor of virology?

Since Trump is the King of the Birthers, how long before he grants "Doctor" Laura Ingraham's dangerous request that puts more American's lives in danger?

Has Laura purchased large amounts of stock in companies supplying the anti-Malaria drug? We'd like to know.