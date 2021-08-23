MSNBC Host Scorches Fox News For Pushing Cattle Dewormer For COVID

Morning Joe looked at the sheeple -- sorry, people -- who are being urged to use Ivermectin to treat and prevent COVID. Hoo boy.

"Here's something else the FDA is dealing with. On Saturday it needed to issue a warning against using the veterinary drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after receiving multiple reports of people being hospitalized from ingesting the drug used to deworm animals," Mika Brzezinski said.

"Look at that, it's straight out of the Onion, except people are poisoning themselves," Joe Scarborough said.

"There's a consumer update dealing why the drug is unsafe for humans. There was a spike in poison control call following a number of personnel that the de-worming drugs for cows and horses -- let me say that again, there are people on television saying that a deworming product for cows and horses is a safe treatment for covid."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We know that our FDA has, in many ways failed us by not allowing for the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which are used around the world to reduce covid hospitalizations and deaths.

SEAN HANNITY: I pelted them with questions about covid-19 and the vaccine and therapeutics hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, as well as other proactive treatments and practices that are already helping covid-19 patients across the country.

(Yeah, pretty sure somebody, somewhere is making a lot of money for pushing this dangerous nonsense.)

"I just got to say, you look at the headings down at the bottom and when they're talking, when they're talking about getting Americans to take deworming pills that are used for cows, they have the audacity to have their lower third say 'COVID Confusion.'

"When the COVID confusion has been coming from many of the same sources, including one who is now acting shocked and stunned that there is a medical cartel that doesn't want you to take deworming medication for cows and horses! Let me -- I'm going to give it to you straight here, as I always do. It is probably true, they probably have that right, that medical, quote, 'cartels' do not want you or your loved ones to take deworming products for livestock.

"And making this all the more preposterous, sad and dangerous, NBC learned that feed stores in Alabama are selling out of the drugs. Officials are having to put the warning out there, do not take deworming products that you would normally use on your cows or horses."