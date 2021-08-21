Maddow Tears Into 'Snake Oil' Salesmen At Fox News

An exasperated Rachel Maddow could not contain her disgust with Fox News personalities who keep promoting alternative medicines, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine that are ineffective and aren't safe when there is a vaccine readily available.

Source: Mediaite

On Friday night, Rachel Maddow highlighted a pleas by an exasperated public health official in Mississippi, who implored residents not to take random medication they heard can treat or prevent Covid-19. The MSNBC also took aim at some Fox News hosts for dubious claims about ivermectin being a treatment for the disease. Maddow highlighted a statement from the Mississippi Department of Health stating that at least 70% of calls made to poison control in the state relate to the “ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.” State officials said at least one person has been hospitalized with ivermectin-related toxicity. Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infections in human beings. In some animals such as horses, it can be used to treat heartworm. Some people in the state have resorted to inquiring about or purchasing the drug at area feed stores.

After that, Rachel got down to dismantling the snake oil salesmen at Fox News.

She played a montage of Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity both promoting ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as possible effective Covid treatments. The montage also included Tucker Carlson touting ivermectin as well. Maddow pointed out that there has been one major study suggesting that ivermectin is an effective Covid treatment, but that study was withdrawn because the data “was apparently faked” and the study’s introduction “was apparently plagiarized.” “Nevertheless,” said Maddow, “Fox News is busy saying, ‘Don’t take the vaccine, but do take this horse de-worming medication. Trust us, it’s proven.'”

"Literally people won't take the vaccine because they're super suspicious of that, but they're taking horse deworming medication that they're buying at a feed store?," @Maddow on increased reports of people digesting ivermectin, a horse dewormer, to treat Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/JZgmhTN6qE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2021