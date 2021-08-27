Seth Meyers: People Are Taking Horse Dewormer Because Fox Said So

Fox News hosts promoted hydroxychloroquine as some miracle treatment for COVID, following the seditious ex-president during the first surge of Covid.

With the same bated breath in 2021, after hydroxychloroquine was proved to be a scam, these same hosts began promoting Ivermectin, a horse dewormer, as a miracle cure for COVID to appeal to the anti-vaxers watching their shows.

Seth Meyers does a great segment on these medical degenerates.

Meyers said, “The horses who can’t get their worm pills” are the real victims here.

Fox News has been a danger to the health and safety of the American people during this pandemic.

I would like to point out that stores are running out of ivermectin so that cows and horses and sheep are going to suffer because the so-called higher species can be stupid. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 27, 2021

Republicans under Traitor Trump have become stupider and stupider. They've become crazier and crazier as they kill themselves all in an effort to own the libs.

Good luck with that. Thoughts and prayers.

Here's the full segment from Late Night with Seth Meyers

