Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Seth Meyers: People Are Taking Horse Dewormer Because Fox Said So

Televised recommendations from the Fox "news" channel: horse dewormer as a Covid cure.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News hosts promoted hydroxychloroquine as some miracle treatment for COVID, following the seditious ex-president during the first surge of Covid.

With the same bated breath in 2021, after hydroxychloroquine was proved to be a scam, these same hosts began promoting Ivermectin, a horse dewormer, as a miracle cure for COVID to appeal to the anti-vaxers watching their shows.

Seth Meyers does a great segment on these medical degenerates.

Meyers said, “The horses who can’t get their worm pills” are the real victims here.

Fox News has been a danger to the health and safety of the American people during this pandemic.

Republicans under Traitor Trump have become stupider and stupider. They've become crazier and crazier as they kill themselves all in an effort to own the libs.

Good luck with that. Thoughts and prayers.

Here's the full segment from Late Night with Seth Meyers

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team