Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Seth Meyers Notices That Fox Isn't Covering The Impeachment

“The smaller the story Fox News is focusing on, the bigger the story they’re ignoring is."
By Frances Langum

I was going to do a post this morning about how Laura Ingraham's show is an overflowing toilet of White Nationalism and lies but it's much more fun to write about Seth Meyers.

Laura actually uses the term "illegals" in her "news" program.

And she wasn't the only one totally ignoring the massive fail the Republican Party is going through right now. Fox News Primetime spent precious minutes focused on a twitter "feud" between Seth Rogan and a conservative columnist who accidentally used dog shampoo on his hair. And when I say "feud," Rogan called the man "stupid." On Twitter. Yeah.

As Seth Meyers pointed out on Tuesday's "A Closer Look" segment, “The smaller the story Fox News is focusing on, the bigger the story they’re ignoring is."

"If you ever tune in to ‘Fox & Friends’ and they’re talking about, I don’t know, whether vanilla ice cream is going to be canceled for being too white, just know the story on CNN is probably ’Don Jr. eats Eric,‘” said Meyers.

“But that’s what the GOP is all about now. Inane culture war bullshit. There’s not time for insurrections or COVID when a poor man catches flak for complaining the font that said ‘for pets’ was too small to read while ignoring that there was a picture of a dog on the bottle.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team