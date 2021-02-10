Seth Meyers Notices That Fox Isn't Covering The Impeachment

I was going to do a post this morning about how Laura Ingraham's show is an overflowing toilet of White Nationalism and lies but it's much more fun to write about Seth Meyers.

Laura actually uses the term "illegals" in her "news" program.

And she wasn't the only one totally ignoring the massive fail the Republican Party is going through right now. Fox News Primetime spent precious minutes focused on a twitter "feud" between Seth Rogan and a conservative columnist who accidentally used dog shampoo on his hair. And when I say "feud," Rogan called the man "stupid." On Twitter. Yeah.

As Seth Meyers pointed out on Tuesday's "A Closer Look" segment, “The smaller the story Fox News is focusing on, the bigger the story they’re ignoring is."

"If you ever tune in to ‘Fox & Friends’ and they’re talking about, I don’t know, whether vanilla ice cream is going to be canceled for being too white, just know the story on CNN is probably ’Don Jr. eats Eric,‘” said Meyers.

“But that’s what the GOP is all about now. Inane culture war bullshit. There’s not time for insurrections or COVID when a poor man catches flak for complaining the font that said ‘for pets’ was too small to read while ignoring that there was a picture of a dog on the bottle.”