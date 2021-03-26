Media Bites
Hannity Rails Against 'Asshole' Seth Myers

You can bet the writers at "Late Night with Seth Meyers" are popping corks over this attention.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Fox News host and entertainer Sean Hannity took exception to NBC late night host Seth Myers calling out Hannity's loose grip of the truth and his endless ability to just make **** up to suit his own purposes. Perhaps Hannity is just testy because he's been causing Fox News grief with massive lawsuits and they might be a little less forgiving, especially with multi-billion-dollar lawsuits against them for playing so fast and loose. Or maybe he just hates Seth Myers.

Source: The Wrap

Meyers went after Hannity on Wednesday for continuing to demonize Democratic efforts to institute gun control laws that could help prevent mass shootings — something Hannity doesn’t seem to keen on doing.

“Let’s dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become canon on the right. That standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the second amendment,” Meyers said on Wednesday. “It’s one of the greatest cons in the history of politics. For most of American history, the idea that the second amendment guarantees an individual right to own whatever gun you want was never even contemplated.”

Hannity [on Thursday] took exception at Meyers’ jabs in typically incoherent fashion.

“You want to call me sociopathic, which you have called many others before, like Trump, like Karl Rove, you use the word a lot,” Hannity said, “but you’re just another limousine liberal, socialist, hypocritical asshole who does nothing but spew anti-GOP hate and as virtually nothing positive or productive to add to any political dialogue. You have zero credibility, zero integrity, zero interest in what the truth is, especially about complicated issues, and that’s why very few people watch your show. And you’re not funny, ever.”

