Low IQ Leader Goes Full Hitler In Visit To Ford Plant

Trump visited a Ford manufacturing facility in Michigan today, and made sure to use language that would make Hitler proud.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Your daily dose of Nazi nostalgia comes from the (alleged) Leader of the Free World, Donald John Trump.

Visiting a Ford Manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday, he lovingly injected Hitlerian language into his speech to workers.

TRUMP: In our lifetimes, the company founded by a man named Henry Ford, good bloodlines, good bloodlines, if you believe in that stuff, you got good blood, heh...

Hm. Let's see, who else admired Henry Ford? If you guessed a failed artist named Adolf Hitler, you guessed correctly. Yeah, Ford was only one of the most virulent anti-Semites in America in the early 20th century, and his ideas carried a lot of weight, even across the pond into Hitler's consciousness.

Twitter was quick to pick up on that dog whistle sonic blast of eugenicist language so popular with the Nazis.

Digby points out that Trump has been espousing his belief in "natural gifts" and the value of "bloodlines" all throughout his adult life.

For some reason, this made me spit out my drink...

Can you imagine what he would have let slip if he was visiting a Volkswagen dealership?

