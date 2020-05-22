Low IQ Leader Goes Full Hitler In Visit To Ford Plant

Your daily dose of Nazi nostalgia comes from the (alleged) Leader of the Free World, Donald John Trump.

Visiting a Ford Manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday, he lovingly injected Hitlerian language into his speech to workers.

The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020

TRUMP: In our lifetimes, the company founded by a man named Henry Ford, good bloodlines, good bloodlines, if you believe in that stuff, you got good blood, heh...

Hm. Let's see, who else admired Henry Ford? If you guessed a failed artist named Adolf Hitler, you guessed correctly. Yeah, Ford was only one of the most virulent anti-Semites in America in the early 20th century, and his ideas carried a lot of weight, even across the pond into Hitler's consciousness.

Twitter was quick to pick up on that dog whistle sonic blast of eugenicist language so popular with the Nazis.

Fun facts about Henry Ford (or as the Nazis called him, Heinrich Ford), who Trump just weirdly praised as having "good blood."



He popularized, worldwide, the anti-semetic conspiracy theory that inspired Nazis. They awarded him medals and Hitler had his portrait in his office. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 21, 2020

Henry Ford had a close alliance with Hitler and ran an entire newspaper with the goal of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in America.



He received the Grand Cross award from the Nazi regime in 1938. https://t.co/2irYn8CNOZ — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) May 21, 2020

Digby points out that Trump has been espousing his belief in "natural gifts" and the value of "bloodlines" all throughout his adult life.

Henry Ford was a notorious eugenicist.https://t.co/N9Ri91JWCR pic.twitter.com/sAS2RZ7BvB — #Resisting Lies 1 RT at a Time (@Defy_Deception) May 21, 2020

Wow. Pretty explicit shout-out to Henry Ford’s history of antisemitism and Nazi-sympathizing. You can bet our current-day Nazi bros heard this exactly how it was intended. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 22, 2020

For some reason, this made me spit out my drink...

He thinks genes pass down to employees? — 30-50 Feral Opossums (@mebrannan) May 21, 2020

Can you imagine what he would have let slip if he was visiting a Volkswagen dealership?