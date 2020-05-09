Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

It's Saturday, and I'm still shocked that our Attorney General Bill Barr was an accomplice in undermining justice in America. Our only way out of this mess is to vote in overwhelming, historical, legendary, epic numbers; we can't go on living like this.

Sky Dancing presents... Banana Republicans!

Greg Fallis says that the Rule of Law is most sincerely dead.

Boomer Dem-Nation didn't sign-up for this!

Bonus Track: Juanita Jean and God don't split hairs. But Ted Cruz does!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

