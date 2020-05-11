Balkinization: Consider Michael Flynn’s windfall benefits in black and white.

Echidne of the Snakes: Consider why the nation’s newspaper editorial boards are not calling for Trump’s resignation.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Consider our robot overlords monitoring our social distancing compliance.

Brad Delong: Consider American job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic relative to every post-World War II recession.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I will be the greatest jobs president God ever created." (Donald Trump, June 16, 2015.)

