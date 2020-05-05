Politics
Comments

Noted Scientist Laura Ingraham: 'No Scientific Basis' For Social Distancing

The Fox News yakker is now an epidemiologist.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Heather
What would Fox viewers do without the kind of smart, rational analysis they need? Ha ha, just kidding!

Here's Laura Ingraham, Foxsplaining that there's no basis for social distancing:

"Although intuitively I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for believing that, since it had never been studied," she said.

"And as one infectious disease doc told me last week, trying to stop this virus with social distancing is like trying to drive a nail through Jell-O. Viruses spread, that's what they do, they often weaken as they go and if it's like SARS, we hope it is, it'll eventually burn out as SARS did."

Oh, Laura. We know your show lost most of its advertisers and was on its last legs when coronavirus appeared and resuscitated your "career."

Maybe you should find more honest work, like running a sidewalk shell game?

