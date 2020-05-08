Media Bites
Pete Hegseth Is Leader Of The Fox News Death Cult

Fox News' numero uno presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth called faithful viewers to drink deeply of the "American Spirit" and just open the doors to customers....and the virus.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Republicans, Trump surrogates and sycophants are pushing the American people to ignore the CDC's stay-at-home and self quarantine orders and get out there and go back to work whether you get infected, infect others or not.

It's all in service to their Wicker Man, the U.S. economy. But really, it's in service to the reelection of Donald Trump.

One of the worst of the worst, Fox News' numero uno presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth was on Fox News' Outnumbered program Thursday, proclaiming that the next bailout should be for businesses to make their own decisions and open up regardless of what politicians and the medical community recommend. It's all about "courage and freedom."

He opened up by making these outrageous assertions.

Letting people make decisions for themselves about their risk tolerance, to open their business. There is no bureaucrat, there is no politician, there is no leader that can mandate what's going to work for you and your family. If you're healthy, if you are willing to put freedom over fear, then open the business up that you have or go to work into it responsibly while acknowledging that we learned things about how we transmit this virus and who is affected by it.

It's not just about if a person or business owner is healthy. Companies are not making decisions for themselves only if they open up because the coronavirus is highly infectious and they could be spreading the virus exponentially to family, friends and customers.

About five minutes later he dropped these death cult gems.

And we’ve seen courage, we’re going to talk about it later, in Texas where people are defying ridiculous orders. That takes courage, that’s not easy. So I think that spirit, the American Spirit frankly, is in full supply and ready to go. If some of our experts and some of our leaders will just get out of their way — they’re drunk on power — it’s time to open up.

That's right. The guy who doesn't wash his hands wants everyone to drink of the American spirit, which must be like Kool-aid, all in service of Donald Trump.

