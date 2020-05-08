Pete Hegseth Is Leader Of The Fox News Death Cult

Republicans, Trump surrogates and sycophants are pushing the American people to ignore the CDC's stay-at-home and self quarantine orders and get out there and go back to work whether you get infected, infect others or not.
It's all in service to their Wicker Man, the U.S. economy. But really, it's in service to the reelection of Donald Trump.
One of the worst of the worst, Fox News' numero uno presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth was on Fox News' Outnumbered program Thursday, proclaiming that the next bailout should be for businesses to make their own decisions and open up regardless of what politicians and the medical community recommend. It's all about "courage and freedom."
He opened up by making these outrageous assertions.
It's not just about if a person or business owner is healthy. Companies are not making decisions for themselves only if they open up because the coronavirus is highly infectious and they could be spreading the virus exponentially to family, friends and customers.
About five minutes later he dropped these death cult gems.
That's right. The guy who doesn't wash his hands wants everyone to drink of the American spirit, which must be like Kool-aid, all in service of Donald Trump.