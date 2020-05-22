Coronavirus, Masks, And Many White People Behaving Badly

I can't tell if there's more entitled white people going off the edge these days, or if there's just more cameras. But in any event, it's not a good look.

I’m so glad I’ve not been outside to get myself into one of these situations. pic.twitter.com/ewYcpoBH2e — wipeyanose (@AnthonyJBS93) May 20, 2020

Karen gets upset that a store won't let her shop without a protective facemask. She then tried to pretend like she's the victim, despite the store giving her options. This is pure arrogance. https://t.co/qgFLhKjgxd #COVIDIDIOTS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OXV4EQLOgD — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020

Right! So sorry Karen I hope your mask doesn’t hurt and leave bruises by the end of the day pic.twitter.com/uUjrnhnZnU — lexyyy (@lexymarie0) May 21, 2020

This video owns. This guy says he won’t wear a mask in Costco and the staff member just walks away with his cart because he can’t be in the store without a mask. These guys believe in the sanctity of private property... until they’re on private property pic.twitter.com/l65AfJCT8l — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 19, 2020

This Costco employee was NOT messing around with an anti-mask customer: pic.twitter.com/NF99bbJQ5k — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 21, 2020

LISTEN Y’ALL. MR. 3K HAS SOMETHING TO SAY TO YOU SHEEP. He’s not a sheep, YOU’RE A SHEEP. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ArSiLiE1M8 — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) May 19, 2020

SATIRE



This is a satirical "rant" based on the story of the guy who was asked to leave Costco for refusing to wear a mask. But for those who don't know that story, this one could seem real! (but it's not, thankfully)https://t.co/9J22PJSKAT — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) May 20, 2020

This is my husband at the end of 8 straight hrs of caring for COVID19 patients. I don’t want to hear about how you “can’t breathe” in @Costco for 20 min because they want you to wear a paper mask so their employees don’t end up in his ER in 2 wks. Show a little fucking respect. pic.twitter.com/D0IP5SNiSO — Dr. Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) May 17, 2020

For all the Karen’s and their defenders. Take a good hard look. This is what it looks like when you wear a mask for hours at a time because people like you can’t wear theirs for anytime at all without crying. Get over it KAREN and CARL! pic.twitter.com/jp5r2PufGQ — AdamX (@ADAMXMAN) May 20, 2020

Karen wore a mask for 45 minutes and now she's crying because she can't see strangers' faces or hold their babies.pic.twitter.com/AYE0N5Xtxo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 20, 2020

Ain’t nuthin worst than a Karen with a FB account. She will act like it’s a PHD. Then proceed to “educate” you.



Don’t be Karen. pic.twitter.com/UUO34NYqEd — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) May 21, 2020

You know how you wave your Costco card when you enter so they know you’re a member? Well now they check for face masks at the door too. Meaning this guy wouldn’t have been able to go inside and pick out those things unless he wore a mask and then pocketed it at some point. — Madeline Rae (@MadelineRae23) May 20, 2020

Ann Frank spent two years hiding from Nazis and Karens can't wear a paper mask to buy groceries — JeffreyAble (@Jable35526152) May 20, 2020

The Karen's are mutating rapidly



This time Karen refuses to wear a mask inside the store and proceeds to film her confrontation 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8MgUUJlNZ2 — SAVE LIVES ➡️ UBI NOW 😷 (@InsideASCIF) May 21, 2020

Karen from Swampscott thinks having to wear a mask and walk in one direction is tyranny and communism. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8eJjumJbO7 — Kip Smithers 🏁 (@Chughes612) May 15, 2020

I just want to point out that there is all kind of Russian disinformation online about masks being bad for you, and these idiots think they're "informed." Talk about sheep!

But it isn't just about masks. It's about the crazy idea that if you're white, all rules are negotiable. That didn't work out so well for this woman:

Karen, in "The Art of Deal", Taser Edition

Chapter 3: Negotiations, Do's & Don't'spic.twitter.com/xUJ4GRRl2B — Covfefe "Shecky" Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) May 22, 2020

This isn't a mask lady, but this is the batshit craziest one I've seen. This lady went off on a guy who accidentally tried to leave a park through the whole exit, and well, you have to see it to believe it. She got fired, by the way:

These Karen’s have a real mental illness. This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/3YRMq906BQ — Niggas With Opinions (@TheNWOPodcast) May 20, 2020