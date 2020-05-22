Media Bites
Coronavirus, Masks, And Many White People Behaving Badly

Why is it always white people who think the rules shouldn't apply to them? This woman came down with symptoms a week later.
By Susie Madrak

I can't tell if there's more entitled white people going off the edge these days, or if there's just more cameras. But in any event, it's not a good look.

I just want to point out that there is all kind of Russian disinformation online about masks being bad for you, and these idiots think they're "informed." Talk about sheep!

But it isn't just about masks. It's about the crazy idea that if you're white, all rules are negotiable. That didn't work out so well for this woman:

This isn't a mask lady, but this is the batshit craziest one I've seen. This lady went off on a guy who accidentally tried to leave a park through the whole exit, and well, you have to see it to believe it. She got fired, by the way:

