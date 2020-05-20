Kamala Harris Annihilates Ron Johnson For 'Doing The President's Personal Bidding'

Senator Kamala Harris was at it again, today, painting a clear picture of what's backwards and wrong with Republican thinking and priorities.

Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee of Homeland Security, called a meeting of the committee (on which Sen. Harris serves) — NOT, mind you, to brainstorm ways they can help their constituents stay safe during the pandemic. No, this meeting was to hold a vote on issuing a subpoena to see records related to Hunter Biden's behavior while employed by Burisma. With "Obamagate" down the drain, the GOP seems to be trying to resuscitate the long-dead conspiracy theory that Joe Biden's son was responsible for, frankly, I'm not sure what, while he was working there.

Sen. Harris was having none of it. She was recognized by the Chairman for her remarks, during which she skillfully skewered RoJo's subservience to his Orange Master at the expense of ordinary Americans dying from COVID-19.

SEN. HARRIS: Chairman, this committee has the responsibility, dare I say the duty, to investigate threats against the homeland, and watch over how government, how federal government is preparing to respond to them. This clearly includes how government agencies are addressing COVID-19.

She went on to list those agencies: FEMA, ICE, Office of Personnel Management, USPS. Sen. Harris noted that 98 days earlier, RoJo convened a round-table on COVID-19 preparedness without a single Trump administration official present. Now, with 1.5 million cases, and over 91,000 deaths, she identified the United States as having only 4% of the world's population, but over 30% of the world's cases of COVID-19.

Then, she lays the blame.

SEN. HARRIS: Every day that we fail to schedule an oversight hearing, Mr. Chairman, every day YOU fail to schedule an oversight hearing, an average of at least 20,000 people in America will become infected because of this virus, and an average of 1,000 Americans will die each day from the virus. Our committee must provide oversight, because the American people and our constituents deserve to know what is going on.

Somehow, though, the only reason they are meeting is to vote on subpoena issued for purely bogus political reasons, it turns out.

SEN. HARRIS: Yet, you made a unilateral decision to convene this meeting on a matter wholly unrelated to the threat, the deadly threat facing our constituents. You made the decision to force a vote on a purely political matter that will do absolutely nothing for those at risk of contracting COVID-19. The matter you want us to consider is to grant you additional legal authority to demand legal documents from a public relations firm that I understand is willing to give those documents to this committee.

Hold up. So, they don't even need to subpoena the documents? These GOP bastards are so f*cking cynical, I don't know how they don't spontaneously burst into flames in the presence of people with consciences. Not only are they giving CPR to the conspiracy that's been dead for years, they're issuing a subpoena for no reason whatsoever.

SEN. HARRIS: So, this is not nearly so urgent as COVID-19 and our duty to perform oversight over the federal agencies that are supposed to be helping the American people. And it is not helpful for the Homeland Security Committee to prioritize divisive political subpoenas, which will only sow further distrust among the American people and fuel skepticism about our democratic system of government. Today’s agenda reveals a lot about the Senate majority’s priorities, sadly. There are literally matters of life and death waiting for our committee’s attention. But instead, this committee is doing the president’s personal bidding.

When she finished, Ron Johnson looked around and said, "Welp. No more talking until after the vote."