Kamala Harris Annihilates Ron Johnson For 'Doing The President's Personal Bidding'

Senator Kamala Harris was at it again, today, painting a clear picture of what's backwards and wrong with Republican thinking and priorities.
Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee of Homeland Security, called a meeting of the committee (on which Sen. Harris serves) — NOT, mind you, to brainstorm ways they can help their constituents stay safe during the pandemic. No, this meeting was to hold a vote on issuing a subpoena to see records related to Hunter Biden's behavior while employed by Burisma. With "Obamagate" down the drain, the GOP seems to be trying to resuscitate the long-dead conspiracy theory that Joe Biden's son was responsible for, frankly, I'm not sure what, while he was working there.
Sen. Harris was having none of it. She was recognized by the Chairman for her remarks, during which she skillfully skewered RoJo's subservience to his Orange Master at the expense of ordinary Americans dying from COVID-19.
She went on to list those agencies: FEMA, ICE, Office of Personnel Management, USPS. Sen. Harris noted that 98 days earlier, RoJo convened a round-table on COVID-19 preparedness without a single Trump administration official present. Now, with 1.5 million cases, and over 91,000 deaths, she identified the United States as having only 4% of the world's population, but over 30% of the world's cases of COVID-19.
Then, she lays the blame.
Somehow, though, the only reason they are meeting is to vote on subpoena issued for purely bogus political reasons, it turns out.
Hold up. So, they don't even need to subpoena the documents? These GOP bastards are so f*cking cynical, I don't know how they don't spontaneously burst into flames in the presence of people with consciences. Not only are they giving CPR to the conspiracy that's been dead for years, they're issuing a subpoena for no reason whatsoever.
When she finished, Ron Johnson looked around and said, "Welp. No more talking until after the vote."