Sen. Kamala Harris Flames Trump And Barr For Dropping Flynn Charges During Pandemic

Senator Kamala Harris is NOT HAPPY with Bill Barr's professional choices. Suffice it to say, she has had his number from the very start, when he exhibited a strange sort of amnesia about what the word "suggest" means during his confirmation hearing. Kamala "Hinted? Inferred? You don't know." Harris had some thoughts for the brazenly corrupt, slavish attorney general and his master Trump yesterday when she appeared on Nicolle Wallace's Deadline White House.

Wallace and Sen. Harris spent a good deal of time discussing the tragic, yet avoidable, fallout from this COVID-19 crisis: unemployment and hunger. Unemployment now stands at nearly 15% and there is a devastating, worsening hunger crisis facing America's children: nearly 20% are going hungry.

Wallace asked Sen. Harris what she makes of all our nation has been through in the last two months, the senator set it up in stark contrast to the profoundly f*cked up priorities of this administration — specifically the DOJ dropping charges against Michael Flynn, who admitted he lied to the FBI.

SEN. HARRIS: Honestly, it breaks my heart. I know it does that for all of us. People are suffering right now. People are hungry. They're standing in lines. There is a hunger crisis in America right now, and we need to come to terms with this and this is again where we need a commander-in-chief who takes on the responsibility of lifting up the American people and meeting their needs while in this crisis people are suffering literally to get food to feed their families. The fact that in America today we have so many hungry people and that this is our crisis is unconscionable and it requires all leaders to step up and focus on what is important today. It's not letting somebody like Flynn off, who pled guilty because he IS guilty. It's about having people in a position of leadership who are addressing the needs of people who are suffering in America today. The coincidence that this happened, that the Department of Justice does this on the same day that the most recent unemployment numbers come out, on the same day that we have a report that one in five mothers is explaining that their children are hungry, talk about misplaced priorities. It is about an abject failure of leadership, abandonment of leadership when the American people need their government the most.

Keep holding their feet to fire, Senator.