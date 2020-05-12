Trump Flips Out Over New Voting Location In Minority Area For CA 25 Special Election

Donald Trump attacks the American voting process, again.

A new polling station has been opened in Lancaster, California for the upcoming special election to fill Rep. Katie Hill's vacated seat.

Lancaster is a district that has a large black population so Trump decided they shouldn't be allowed to vote.

So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

The Racist in chief lies (as he usually does) by claiming it's the most Democratic area in the State which is nonsense.

Donald is either too stupid to know or does know and is lying for the hell of it because CA25 has a Republican mayor and two Republican representatives, but all he sees is the color of their skin and it's not white.

Lancaster, like the rest of the 25th district. has been trending more Democratic. However, it is not the most Democratic area in California, as Trump suggests. In the state legislature, Lancaster is represented by two Republicans, and the mayor, Rex Parris, is a Republican.

American democracy depends on the availability of Americans to cast their vote, and Republicans have always done everything they could to squash turnout as much as possible as we've seen throughout our history

And Trump has told the American people how much he despises mail-in votes as well.

“I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing,” Trump said in early April. “I think if you vote, you should go. ...There’s a lot of dishonesty going on with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”

Trump doesn't want mail-in voting OR in-person polling places, so how does anyone vote in the special election?

Trump would rather anoint all congresspeople instead of having the American people vote for them, it seems.

Democratic candidate Christy Smith voiced her concerns about Trump's racist intentions, "The president doesn't want a majority African American, Latino community to vote."

The only voters Trump appeals to are his racist base, so any chance he has to promote a conspiracy theory regarding "rigged elections"? He's right there.