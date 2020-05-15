Trump-Loving Pastor Falsely Claims Flu Shots Will Make People Test Positive For COVID19

The Trump -loving pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who told his congregation to shake hands because they're not pansies and was later arrested for continually holding large church services went on the air to spread more dangerous and new lies about the coronavirus.

"They do the test," he said.

Howard-Brown continued, "If you had a flu shot in the last 10 years you will test positive for COVID19. People have no clue what's going on."

That's a dangerous lie.

His wife joined in and said, "The reason you're going to test positive is because they're all -- the common cold is a coronavirus so the tests aren't discerning which coronavirus that is."

The flu is not a coronavirus. It is an influenza virus. They are different. That's why the common cold doesn't care whether you have a flu shot.

These people are nuts and should be held accountable for their Alex Jones style misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories that are detrimental to the American people's welfare during this pandemic.