White Guy Carrying A TV Jogs Two Miles Through FL Neighborhood -- And People Just Wave

If you’ve ever wondered what white privilege looks like: props to Richard Demsick for providing the world with Exhibit A #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/xCqJ6WFrKL

Richard Demsick posted a TikTok video of himself running two miles through a Florida neighborhood while trying to look like a thief. He even carried a flat-screen TV under one arm, and instead of being met with a shotgun blast, he only got waves and hellos from residents. Via News91:

Demsick made the video in order to press a point about racism in the U.S., where 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was recently hunted, s-hot, and k_illed by two white men who claim they thought he was a burglar while he was out for a jog.

This best example of a Florida man tried his best to look suspicious and get anyone to call the cops or confront him in any way.

“All right, I figured it out,” he says while running in the video “I’ve got my hat on backwards. I’m shirtless like I’m on some episode of ‘Cops.’ I’m running with a TV. Someone’s going to stop me now, for sure. Cause if not, what was the problem with Ahmaud?”

Demsick jogged 2.23 miles with the TV as part of a movement of people running exactly this distance to represent the date of Arbery’s death, which occurred over two months before the public was made aware of the killing.