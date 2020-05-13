Politics
White Guy Carrying A TV Jogs Two Miles Through FL Neighborhood -- And People Just Wave

Richard Demsick made his point.
By Susie Madrak
Richard Demsick posted a TikTok video of himself running two miles through a Florida neighborhood while trying to look like a thief. He even carried a flat-screen TV under one arm, and instead of being met with a shotgun blast, he only got waves and hellos from residents. Via News91:

Demsick made the video in order to press a point about racism in the U.S., where 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was recently hunted, s-hot, and k_illed by two white men who claim they thought he was a burglar while he was out for a jog.

This best example of a Florida man tried his best to look suspicious and get anyone to call the cops or confront him in any way.

“All right, I figured it out,” he says while running in the video “I’ve got my hat on backwards. I’m shirtless like I’m on some episode of ‘Cops.’ I’m running with a TV. Someone’s going to stop me now, for sure. Cause if not, what was the problem with Ahmaud?”

Demsick jogged 2.23 miles with the TV as part of a movement of people running exactly this distance to represent the date of Arbery’s death, which occurred over two months before the public was made aware of the killing.

Will There Ever Be Justice For Ahmaud Arbery?

Lee Merritt, Esq. and Joy Reid talk through the tragic events leading up to the killing Ahmaud Arbery, and the shameful negligence on the part of Georgia authorities to take any action against the killers until over two months later.
May 09, 2020
By Aliza Worthington

