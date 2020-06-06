Bethesda Cyclist Filmed Assaulting 'Young Adults' Hanging BLM Signs In Bethesda Charged

On Monday a middle aged white man was caught on video attacking numerous people, one who appeared to be a young girl, on the Crescent Trail in Bethesda, MD. This trail is close to the Washington, DC border and is popular with both runners, walkers and cyclists. It is in an affluent part of Montgomery County and crime is fairly low in that area. The video is alarming:

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

After 4 days, a suspect was finally identified. 60 year old Anthony Brennan of Kensington, Maryland, was arrested and formally charged with three counts of second-degree assault. You can read the full press release from the Maryland National Capital Park Police here.

The two women and man in the video were hanging flyers supporting Black Lives Matter on Monday around 12:45am when Brennan approached them and began arguing with them. He grabbed the flyers from one of the women, physically assaulting her and grabbing her arms. He also attacked the man taking the video, which is what leads to the tussle at the end of the clip.

Police detectives used the power of social media to reach out to the public for assistance in locating the man. After confirming who it was, they contacted him and attorney on Friday morning. His home was searched prior to him being formally arrested. During the search, both the Park Police and the State's Attorney's Office were present, an unusual leval of scrutiny, but not shocking considering the fact that this case had become national news.

Second degree assault is a misdemeanor, but carries pretty hefty penalties in Maaryland - up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2500.

Here's a great tweet that summarizes that last 24 hours:

To review:

* Anthony Brennan III was arrested tonight.

* He IS NOT/ WAS NOT a cop.

* Twitter did not find him.

* 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault, which are misdemeanors.

* The people in his rage video were teenagers.

* He has been fired from his job. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 6, 2020

Let's hope justice is served in this case.