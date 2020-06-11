Black Lobbyist Accuses Joy Reid And Don Lemon Of 'Killing More Black People' Than The KKK

Reynard Jackson is a shameless Republican consultant whose presence in the White House yesterday was to soothe Donald Trump's ego while stoking the hate fires outside.

Yes, that's right. The African American lobbyist and author of a column entitled "This is Why I Hate Black Republicans" piped up during a round table about race relations yesterday with this chorus of hate for Black journalists while singing praise and showering glory on Donald Trump.

"So you got radical liberal journalists, like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the Black community than any drug dealer, show are killing more Black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face," Reynard accused.

WOW. What an indictment. What could Reid, Lemon and Martin have said to justify an accusation like that?

Speaking directly to Trump, Reynard said, "Spreading those lies about the economy you had, Mr. President, before the virus, was the continuation of Obama. That's just factually not true."

Actually, it is unquestionably factually true, despite Jackson's claim to an accounting degree and attention to the economy. It is absolutely true.

Let's pick a publication that is hardly liberal - Forbes. This article was written in October 2018, but the trends observed in it continued until the pandemic shut everything down.

Additionally, over President Obama’s last six and five years in office after the economy had recovered from the Great Recession, the average employment gains were 2.42 and 2.48 million jobs per year. Pretty much on track to add 25 million over 10 years. So it appears that Trump can reach his 25 million job growth goal even if the economy continued to grow at the pace under Obama . To provide a monthly comparison, the average employment gain in Obama’s last six years in office (after getting out of the recession's impact) was 201 thousand. And the average for his last five years was 207 thousand, essentially the same as the 208 thousand for the first nine months this year.

There are charts to back it all up but the bottom line is that Trump coasted on Obama's coat tails.

Apparently Mr. Black Republican hater hates Black Democrats too. But he looooves white supremacist Trump. Who's the one killing Black Americans, again?