Brian Kilmeade Blames Black Family Structure For 'Police Acting As Parents'

Like every cable news outlet, Fox News ran the George Floyd funeral on Tuesday. And even during a funeral, some Fox hosts just couldn't be gracious and compassionate towards a black community in mourning. Go figure.

Coverage of the funeral ran into Fox News' The Five. Dana Perino said she hoped this moment in time would be historic and bring about change.

Juan Williams hoped that since many on the right and left politically are admitting there is problem with policing in our country and Mitch McConnell is actually turning towards Sen. Tim Scott to help craft some sort of police reform legislation, that this is a time for possible change, even with an upcoming election.

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade thought he was being kind when he revived a racist trope that was promoted relentlessly by the now forgotten Bill O'Reilly, which states that the African-American community's problems lie within the family structure. You know, because their kids are raised only by single parents and the young girls get pregnant too much.

After Williams finished his thoughts, Brian Kilmeade replied, "So hopeful, Juan."

Before turning it over to Jesse Watters, Brian said, "If we're looking holistically, I'd love law enforcement to be at the table because they have no interest in being the villains in this."

They are the villains.

"Oftentimes, remember the Baltimore situation in particular with Freddie Gray talk about how few families were nuclear families there in Baltimore -- the father and the mother," he said.

Kilmeade continued, "Is there any way to get back to rebuilding the family in America again and start instilling some of those values so law enforcement doesn't end up being the parents."

Huh? WTF is he talking about?

Gray was another victim of the police... and six officers were not found guilty in his death.

No matter how many non-violent black men the police kill, some conservatives like Kilmeade will never fault the police.

Then, on cue, Jesse Watters went into a weird monologue trying to blame President Obama.

Kilmeade just tried to shame and scold the entire black population in America for police violence against them.

They just can't help themselves.