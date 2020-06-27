Chris Hayes Says What We Are All Thinking: It Is Time For Donald Trump To Resign

MSNBC's Chris Hayes gave a blistering monologue on his show on Friday, saying something that basically no one else in the media, and definitely no one in the Republican party, is brave enough to say:

It is time for Trump to resign.

This video is so powerful and so blatantly truthful. There is no spin. There is no lie. There is no exaggeration. He just lays out a pretty basic argument for why Donald Trump must not be President anymore.

We are in the midst of one of the worst governing failures in American history. When all is said and done, it may end up being the worst since the Civil War. There is no country on earth, this far into the pandemic, that has bungled it this badly. And we need leadership, and a leader, to get us out of this. But we do not have that.

We have Donald Trump.

And from the very first day, this has been a terrible presidency. From the first moment, from the first speech. It has been terrible. From his lawlessness, to his incompetence, what he has done to immigrants and immigrant children. What happened during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which was a canary in a coal mine.

Or putting his personal interests ahead of the country, which is what he was impeached for. The constant attacks on the rule of law. The disgusting, despicable bigotry....and on and on and on.

But we have reached a new depth as coronavirus cases race back up and he ignored warnings from his public health experts. That resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths. And we are looking at tens of thousands of more. Right now we are seeing our chance as Americans to get back to some semblance of normalcy, the way other countries have, with work and school and even sports, we are seeing it slip away because of Donald Trump.

We are seeing it because of the incompetance of a man who took a huge inheretence and squandered it on stupid, glitzy investments and bankrupted his companies six times because he was not up to the task.

If this presidency had creditors, the viruses resurgence this week would have been a default. Only it is not his creditors who are suffering, it is us. It is the people who could have survived this virus.. It is friends. It is loved ones. In nursing homes. And the people on the front lines. And the ones working in meatpacking plants. And the ones serving time in prison. It is everyone who has lost a job and every small business that has shut down.

Things are falling apart because of him.

And Republicans know it.

But all they do is complain about his tone or they send some passive-aggressive tweets while professing their loyalty.

The problem is not his tone. There is not going to be some course correction. Donald Trump does not learn. He is not going to get good at this. He is not going to change. He has failed, definitively. And it is an urgent matter of public health, of public safety at this moment, for the President, Donald Trump, to resign.