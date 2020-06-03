The New Vichys: Cowardly GOP Runs Away From Questions On Trump Again

Republicans in the Senate have become willing collaborators to Trump's narcissistic, criminal and chaotic rule.

Trump's presidency has cost so many American lives during the pandemic. It's cost us our economy as he has no plans to coordinate reopening, and now he's stoking violence as protestors in all fifty states rise up against police lynchings.

Republican Senators have sat on the sidelines and watched him undermine our national security, destroy relationships with our closest allies while kowtowing and sucking-up to autocratic and authoritarian leaders like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.

Running to the presidential bunker after protests broke out in DC, the stable genius is now ordering the military and police to assault civilians in order to show what a man he is.

Over the years I haven't found much from conservative commentator George Will to agree on outside of his love of baseball, but it's finally been too much for him watching Trump abuse the office of the presidency. Will is calling for Trump to be removed as well as all of his congressional enablers.

The measures necessary for restoration of national equilibrium are many and will be protracted far beyond his removal. One such measure must be the removal of those in Congress who, unlike the sycophantic mediocrities who cosset him in the White House, will not disappear “magically,” as Eric Trump said the coronavirus would. Voters must dispatch his congressional enablers, especially the senators who still gambol around his ankles with a canine hunger for petting. In 2016, the Republican Party gave its principal nomination to a vulgarian and then toiled to elect him. And to stock Congress with invertebrates whose unswerving abjectness has enabled his institutional vandalism, who have voiced no serious objections to his Niagara of lies.

Nothing highlights their cowardice more than when NBC's Kasie Hunt tried to get comments from Republican Senators over Trump's thuggish assault on the protesters.

Watching this two-minute video you can see them flee the scene, refuse to comment, claim ignorance, or say they are late for lunch.

Can you imagine that? 'Sorry, I'm late for lunch' as US citizens were being jackbooted by Trump's brown-shirts.

They need to be kicked out of power in 2020 just as much as Trump.

They disgrace themselves as well as the nation.