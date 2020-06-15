Donald Trump is often called dumb, but today he said something brillaint. He has realized that instead of testing and getting results, he can just stick his head in the sand like an ostrich and just...pretend like it isn't happening!

"If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any."

He followed up that statement with this tweet, intended to mitigate the damage from what he said to the pool reporters.

Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

Yes, this is actually true. Similarly, if I stop checking my bank account, I can write as many checks as I want. I can also eat all the ice cream I want, as long as I never get on the scale. BLISSFULLY UNAWARE!

Twitter thought Trump's plan was brilliant!

If I don't look at my bank statement, I can buy that new Mercedes! — That Masked Fundraising Woman from Michigan (@RaisesMoney) June 15, 2020

Stop testing in school then our schools will be #1 in the world. — John Lenz (@Ogyafs) June 15, 2020

Stop playing football games and then every team would declare themselves to be a winner. — rt1971 (@rohittal) June 15, 2020

And if we have no IGs.....then we have no corruption ! — edward thomas (@luvdafood) June 15, 2020

if we don’t look, we don’t see problems. Magic. Works for fires too. No smoke detector, therefore can be no fire, right? Or no racism if we don’t see it. Trump per pool on covid: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) June 15, 2020

Yes, this reads like a @SNL routine. But it's real #Trump :

"If we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any," the president said during an event for seniors at @WhiteHouse .

This is literally the #COVID19 version of "Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil." pic.twitter.com/kAZmqQqGUH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 15, 2020

The best one:

If we stopped doing pregnancy tests, there wouldn't be any babies!!! — AnnasDad (BlackLivesMatter) (@_Annas_Dad_) June 15, 2020

Stupidity is contagious and Donald Trump is infecting our country. Voting him out in November is the cure.