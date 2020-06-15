Trump: 'If We Stop Testing Right Now, We’d Have Very Few Cases, If Any'

Donald Trump is often called dumb, but today he said something brillaint. He has realized that instead of testing and getting results, he can just stick his head in the sand like an ostrich and just...pretend like it isn't happening!
He followed up that statement with this tweet, intended to mitigate the damage from what he said to the pool reporters.
Yes, this is actually true. Similarly, if I stop checking my bank account, I can write as many checks as I want. I can also eat all the ice cream I want, as long as I never get on the scale. BLISSFULLY UNAWARE!
Twitter thought Trump's plan was brilliant!
The best one:
Stupidity is contagious and Donald Trump is infecting our country. Voting him out in November is the cure.