Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Former C&L Contributor Steve Benen: Republicans Have Abandoned Governing

Steve Benen, a former contributor to Crooks and Liars, has a new book outlining how Republicans have abandoned policy and governing. It explains a lot about Trump's presidency.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Steve Benen is not only a Rachel Maddow Show producer, he's also a former contributor to Crooks and Liars.

In his new book, "The Impostors," Benen illustrates how Donald Trump is a symptom of a Republican Party that has "abandoned the rigors of governing and the principles of policymaking."

He doesn't say it exactly, but the Republican Party is now entirely about "owning the libs."

I was struck by this part of his Monday night interview with Rachel Maddow:

STEVE BENEN: You know, I saw something interesting this morning. I went to Joe Biden's campaign home page and I went to Donald Trump's campaign home page. And I looked at Joe Biden's issues page to see what was there, and there were thirty-seven plans, and blueprints, and outreach to various constituencies, to let everyone know that if Joe Biden was elected, here's what he would do with power.

Then I went to Donald Trump's to look for a comparable page and it did not exist. There is no "issues page" there. and I'm thinking, well, maybe we can replace that with the Republican platform, except that doesn't exist either. They are simply just taking the 2016 platform and slapping a sticker on it that says "2020." And so with that in mind, it seems to me we are stuck in this same feedback loop, insofar as Republicans don't seem to have an interest in governing. But that said, Republicans are losing. And with that in mind, I think it's likely we will say voters say they expect more and that this is an opportunity for them to remind Republicans that the current post-policy path isn't good enough.

And I can think of another huge example: when Republicans said, "repeal and replace Obamacare but we have ZERO ideas for the 'replace' part." That was a huge FAIL for voters in the 2018 midterms.

Congratulations on the book Steve Benen!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us