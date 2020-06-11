Fox Goes Ballistic Over HBO Max Shelving 'Gone With The WInd'

In Fox News Land, the shelving of "Gone with the Wind" is equal to the burning of Atlanta, while cop killings are just "fiddle dee dee."

Fox and Friends had guest after guest during Thursday's broadcast whining, bitching and spewing nonsense because HBO MAX decided to pull the Academy award-winning movie Gone with the Wind.

The anger and vehemence coming from these pundits is quite illuminating. Rarely did we see this sort of passion in criticizing the racist police that murdered George Floyd and other black Americans.

Nope. They've saved their true poutrage over a cancelled movie.

Instead of dealing with these violent injustices by the police rationally, they've created a new meme to attack Hollywood with called the "cancel culture" which was highlighted three days ago by the WSJ: Cancel Culture Journalism

And now that the "cancel culture" has erupted, all hell broke loose on conservative media outlets.

Soon, they will cancel you!!!

It's similar to Tucker Carlson claiming that the black man will be coming after you next.

Their segments get so ridiculous that Joe Concha, a Hill reporter, claimed that Seinfeld and Cheers and other highly popular television shows would probably be targeted soon.

Fox guest Joe Concha predicts that Cancel Culture's next targets will be Seinfeld, "which was politically incorrect at times," and Cheers, "because it has mostly an all-white cast." pic.twitter.com/ZUA2QuVFkb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 11, 2020

They have no idea (or they do and it's just a change-the-topic tactic) how hurtful the tacit endorsement of racist tropes of Hollywood 1939 can be in this moment. It's long past time that all of us question every glorification of slavery and "the Old South." Even in celebrated film.

Instead of trying to calm the waters, the conservative culture defends the police department at all costs and gins up a new conspiracy outrage/culture war battle of the day.

Brian Kilmeade: "Paw Patrol and other shows are now being labeled as copaganda? Paw Patrol features a German Shepherd police dog named Chase who works to protect his community. Can you imagine that?" pic.twitter.com/3FGTOCK8jd — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 11, 2020

Joe also gets Offended about the cancelation of Live PD, which happened after we learned the show filmed a man's homicide. Cops tased Javier Ambler 4 times, even though he said he had a heart condition and couldn't breathe. Seems like important context that was left unmentioned! https://t.co/3dMobl62h6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 11, 2020