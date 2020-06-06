Fox’s Hegseth: The Military Is ‘The Reason We Have Peaceful Protests’ In D.C.

Siccing military troops on American protesters — with Pete Hegseth in their ranks — is Fox & Friends' Orwellian vision of democracy.

Never mind that a slew of prominent former military officials, including his own former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, have slammed Donald Trump after he threatened to use the military against American citizens. And never mind that three far-right “Boogaloo Bois” were just arrested on their way to throw Molotov cocktails into a Las Vegas protest in the hope of starting their longed-for civil/race war.

No, on Fox News, the big threat to our society are those Uppity Blacks Behaving Badly who can only be held at bay by the likes of war-criminal-loving Hegseth.

The meme began with cohost Griff Jenkins, moonlighting from his job as “straight news” correspondent, saying that law enforcement provides “security to allow people to exercise their First Amendment rights."

I guess those protesters that have been tear gassed and assaulted by the police are just collateral damage for democracy.

Jenkins went on to fear monger that mayhem could soon descend on Washington, D.C. because Mayor Muriel Bowser is “calling on President Trump to pull the troops out of the city!” In case anyone missed the point, Jenkins added, “So, we’ve created this strong, secure environment and finally after initial lawlessness, rioting and looting and yet our mayor wants to pull them out for what appears to be more political reasons than security reasons.”

Cohost Jedediah Bila was all in. “That security being there - remember, that empowers those peaceful protesters to exercise their voices.” She claimed, without citing any evidence, “that presence to keep the rioters and the looters away enables those people protesters to be able to come out and say, hey, listen I do advocate for police reform and I'm here to make my voice heard."

Yesterday, Fox & Friends showed off Hegseth in his D.C. National Guard uniform. Today, he took personal credit for the peace.

HEGSETH: The mayor of Washington, D.C., is making a political statement. Most of those visuals there are guys from my unit. I was in Washington, D.C. for three days guarding monuments and preventing riots. Ultimately, the hotel they were evicted from is the hotel I stayed in for three days while I was there. It was dedicated to the military and the mayor saying get out, it's caused a huge problem for the troops that have been there. The reason we have peaceful protests is because the national guard and others showed up for a couple of days saying we're not going to tolerate this anymore. Without that, you don't have this peaceful moment. And yet someone like the mayor there takes it for granted and then troops are left in the lurch. It's crazy.

As he spoke we saw b-roll of him in his military gear again.