Trump Cancels War Parade, Blames Local DC Officials; But Mayor Is Proud She Stopped It

So Trump canceled his Washington DC Military Parade for Trump (tm) instead of accepting the Pentagon's line that this boondoggle was merely "postponed."

Trump cancels military parade, says he will head to Paris https://t.co/hc6L4QZheN — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) August 17, 2018

Trump blamed "local DC officials" for the cancellation, and said maybe they could try again when the costs come down. Uh huh.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser was delighted to take full credit for putting a stop to the nonsense, at least in this one instance:

Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad). https://t.co/vqC3d8FLqx — MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) August 17, 2018

PS Vote Vets is already making plans for Veteran's Day next year.