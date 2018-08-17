Trump Cancels War Parade, Blames Local DC Officials; But Mayor Is Proud She Stopped It

By Frances Langum
So Trump canceled his Washington DC Military Parade for Trump (tm) instead of accepting the Pentagon's line that this boondoggle was merely "postponed."

Trump blamed "local DC officials" for the cancellation, and said maybe they could try again when the costs come down. Uh huh.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser was delighted to take full credit for putting a stop to the nonsense, at least in this one instance:

PS Vote Vets is already making plans for Veteran's Day next year.


