Guess Who Got Caught Trying To Commit Voter Fraud?

Donald Trump tried to use an out of state address when registering to vote in Florida. That is fraud.
By Red Painter
Guys, we found an instance of voter fraud and it is pretty blatant! This person tried to use an out-of-state address to get a mail in ballot for Florida. You can't do that - it is FRAUD! VOTER FRAUD! The exact thing that Donald Trump and the Republicans warned us about.

But wait. Who was this criminal? This scammer? This evil liar who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law? This person trying to stuff the ballot box from afar?

IT IS NONE OTHER THAN DONALD J. TRUMP!

The Washington Post reports that Trump tried to register to vote in Florida but claimed that his "legal residence" was in Washington, DC. You can't vote absentee in a state you don't have a residence in. THAT IS VOTER FRAUD.

Trump resubmitted his registration using a Florida address a month later. WHOOPS. Now his legal address is at Mar-A-Lago. Hopefully we can send him there permanently in January of 2021.

