Hipster Pat Robertson Yells At Trump: 'Not Cool!'

Pat Robertson is not a reliable analyst of world events.

But some of Trump's followers listen to him, and lately, he's been appalled by the Trump White House.

On Today's 700 Club he addressed the so-called president directly:

PAT ROBERTSON: Is it a time for love or is it a time for war? It seems like now is the time to say, "I understand. I understand your pain. I want to comfort you." I think it's time we love each other. What the president did, he took a different course, is that "I am the president of law and order" and he issued a head's up. He said "I'm ready to send the military troops if the nation's governors won't act to quell the violence that's rocked American cities." As a matter of fact, he spoke of them as "jerks." You just don't do that, Mister President! It isn't cool!

Pat Robertson, authority on cool. Alrighty then!