Man Who Drove Truck Into BLM Protesters Is Local KKK President

Harry H. Rogers later admitted to police he was a local leader of the KKK.
By Ed Scarce

The police are now weighing whether "hate crime" designation is appropriate. A cursory look at his Facebook page might give them some clues.

Source: Richmond Times-Disptach

Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that the Hanover County man arrested Sunday for driving his truck into a crowd of protesters "is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology."

Harry H. Rogers, 36, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery. He is being held without bond.

In her statement, Taylor said Rogers was driving recklessly down Lakeside Avenue in the median on Sunday, drove up to protesters, revved his engine and drove through the crowd. One person was evaluated for injuries.

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Taylor said.

She added: “The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology."

Taylor said her office is investigating whether hate crime charges "are appropriate."

