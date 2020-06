The "Aiding & Abetting" Edition:

Loudmouthed racist idiot of the week, so far: One Katie Hopkins.

Green Eagle says Impeach him again!!

Might want to impeach deluded idjit Bill Barr while we're at it. Digby quotes him, if you need proof of delusion.

Hackwhackers quotes Sen Tammy Duckworth on Cadet Bone-Spurs.

And maha recaps the "decisions" behind the Bible-humping photo-op.

Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant assembled this. You can help, at mbru@crooksandliars.com.