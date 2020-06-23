MSNBC Reporter Can't Get A Straight Answer Why Phoenix Trump Fans Won't Wear Masks

Trump's rally in Phoenix has the cultists lined up faithfully for hours. When asked by an MSNBC reporter why they refused to wear a mask, despite Phoenix being one of the hotter spots in the country right now for the outbreak, the same childish replies came back.

Source: Mediaite

Vaughn Hillyard was in Phoenix on Tuesday to cover the crowds that lined up for Trump’s event later in the day. Arizona has seen a particularly acute spike in Covid-19 cases this week, and Trump’s event there comes days after his under-attended rally in Tulsa that reportedly enraged him.

As Hillyard reported on the health hazards at the Arizona event, he was heckled by a number of Trump supporters, and he eventually moved to ask them questions about why they aren’t wearing masks.

“It’s not about the mask,” one supporter told him. “It’s about the hypocrisy that it’s okay for tens of thousands of people to go and riot, to go and protest, but you cannot have a group of a group of a thousand people… I don’t know how many people are here, this is not okay?”

...

After some more dialogue, a heckler was heard saying, “You talkin’ about that Covid-1984 bullsh*t?” That prompted Hillyard to throw the broadcast back to Craig Melvin.