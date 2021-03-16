Biden To Reporter: Donald Who?

Pres. Biden continues to defy the BS senility/dementia trope — every MAGAt's favorite "critique" — by demonstrating just what a skilled and savvy politician he truly is. When, at the end of a press briefing, a reporter shouted a question at him about Trump, he came back to the podium and not only put the reporter, but Trump, the media, and the entire universe of right-wing, anti-government, anti-vaxxers in their places.

Though the briefing (not a press conference, mind you, a briefing) was about how the American Rescue Plan was going to be implemented, a reporter saw fit to shout the following question at Pres. Biden as he began to walk off: "Should President Donald Trump help promote the vaccine among skeptics, sir, especially those Republicans who say they’re not willing to take it?"

Pres. Biden walked back to the microphone and answered with the Biden Calm to which we've become accustomed — not even a hint of annoyance or acrimony — and said, "I’m hearing a lot of reports from serious reporters like you saying that."

ZING. As in, "Come on, guys. You're supposed to be serious reporters. Why are you asking me such sh*tty questions? I expect better from you."

Then he said, "I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say."

DOUBLE ZING. As in, "Trump? Trump who?" and "The people whose voices matter don't belong to anyone whose last name is 'Trump.'" That pasty golfer wasting away in Florida should have about as much influence on your medical decisions as my dog should have on what color I paint my bedroom. Donald's a nobody now.

Who matters, according to Pres. Biden? "I urge all local docs and — and ministers and priests and every — to talk about why — why it’s important to get it — to get that vaccine, and even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask."

So, not only does he downplay the value of the opinion of the traitorous, cheater-at-golf who lives in Florida, he puts the responsibility on not just doctors, but ministers and priests. Pres. Biden called out the right wing evangelical leaders, putting the responsibility on them to urge their flocks to get vaccinated.

I don't have any particular confidence that the MAGA Clergy Crew will take up that challenge, but good on him for calling them out. And good on him for propping up the medical community everywhere for being a voice of authority on vaccinations.

This took place in the space of forty seconds. All unplanned. Tell me again about Biden's "dementia." This man is showing out as one of the brightest and smoothest politicians of our time.