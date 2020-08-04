'MAGA Life Coach' Brags He Won't Wear A Mask Because He Won't Wear Condoms Either

Right Wing Watch caught this telling bit of foolishness from another one of these jokers who makes his living being a professional Trump supporter, or as Brendan Dilley puts it, a MAGA life coach. I guess this sort of thing passes for humor for right wing folks, just good-natured, irresponsible, selfish disease-spreaders because of Freedom! Or something like that.

To the rest of us though...well, they don't seem to know what's coming on November 3rd. And that's just as well and will be all the sweeter when it happens.

Source: Hill Reporter

Brendan Dilley, who markets himself as a MAGA life coach, and has a political podcast supporting Donald Trump, recently explained why he doesn’t wear a mask — because he also “barely even wore condoms.” It is, he says, why he has three kids. Right Wing Watch shared a short clip from a recent episode of The Dilley Show. Dilley is talking about masks, which are recommended for protection against spreading COVID-19. The full episode is titled, in part, “Shamdemic on Steroids,” and that title sets the tone for his view on following safety procedures. I don’t wear a mask for flu season, I don’t wear a mask for f***ing cold season, I don’t wear a mask — b****, I got f***ing three kids, I barely even wore condoms when I had to!