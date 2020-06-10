Politics
New Biden Ad Reminds Us What It Was Like Having Actual Presidents

This is what leadership looks like.
By Susie Madrak

Joe Biden is pushing a new ad out on Facebook and other platforms, and it's a good one. Via FloridaPolitics.com:

In “Progress,” a minute, 19-second video being released on social media and other digital-access platforms, Biden offers a sweeping look at upheaval in the history of the United States, starting with the Civil War. The message: America always emerged stronger from lessons learned and actions taken to resolve the upheaval.

The ad, using Biden’s comments made in his Philadelphia speech last week, then turns focus on the current unrest unleashed with the May 25 slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, using numerous clips of protests around the country. Biden doesn’t explicitly reference Floyd or the protests, but discusses unrest, and he transitions from that to how he views what’s next.

“We’ve got to now vow to make this at least an era of action and reverse the systemic racism with long-overdue concrete changes,” Biden says.

Republican National Committee Senior Communications Advisor for Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard responded by charging that Biden has a record and history of bigotry and lack of leadership.

This is a very good ad. It reminds of a time when presidents actually lead, change really happened, and politicians seemed to have the best interests of the nation at heart.

It reminds us of what we lost, and what we might have again.

