New From The Lincoln Project: Trump Finally Got The Crowds He Wanted

"Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone," the ad states.
By Susie Madrak

It's not as flashy as some of their other ads, but there's something about this new Lincoln project ad I really like.

I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people.

[Announcer] It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted. After years of Donald Trump's divisiveness and discord, America is coming together.

This year we have a choice to make... America or Trump.

Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone. A new day begins on November 3rd.

The thought of him sitting in his bunker, seeing these enormous crowds... and knowing they're coming for him. Yeah, I like that a lot.

