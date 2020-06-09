New From The Lincoln Project: Trump Finally Got The Crowds He Wanted

It's not as flashy as some of their other ads, but there's something about this new Lincoln project ad I really like.

I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people.

[Announcer] It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted. After years of Donald Trump's divisiveness and discord, America is coming together.

This year we have a choice to make... America or Trump.

Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone. A new day begins on November 3rd.