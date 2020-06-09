Politics
Outrageous And Obvious Voter Suppression In Georgia

Miraculously, if you lived in a wealthy or Republican section of town, though, voting was a breeze.
By Aliza Worthington
Try not to be shocked, but there have seemed to be some voting shenanigans going on in Georgia all day long. In some places, the polls did not open at 7 a.m. like they were supposed to. In other places, they did not have all the equipment they needed. And guess where the lines were longest by far? That's right, boys and girls. In the counties with majority Black populations, and Atlanta, especially.

Seriously. Spend 45 seconds watching the video in that tweet, and ask yourself if you would be okay waiting in that line to exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote. Ask yourself if it's okay that quite literally, Democrats must wait in line for three hours or more, and Republicans don't, as demonstrated in the next set of photos:

Well, well, well. Whaddyaknow.

Moscow Mitch doing his level best to dismantle democracy.

FOUR OUT OF SEVEN precincts in Atlanta city, people.

From the AJC:

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has issued a statement ripping Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a “failure of leadership” and calling for a state investigation of his office:

The Election Day issues relating to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process. The Secretary of State’s office has alleged these issues resulted from a failure of county leadership. If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top. The eradication of any ‘learning curve’ rests squarely at the feet of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office. Therefore, I am calling on Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston to immediately launch a comprehensive, top-to-bottom investigation into voting issues, including the Secretary of State’s preparation for and administration of this election. It is the Secretary of State’s responsibility to train, prepare, and equip election staff throughout the state to ensure fair and equal access to the ballot box. Those Georgians who have been disenfranchised by the statewide chaos that has effected the voting system today in numerous DeKalb precincts and throughout the state of Georgia deserve answers.

Call me crazy, but something tells me that if Stacey Abrams had been governor, we would not be seeing these problems.

