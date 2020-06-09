Outrageous And Obvious Voter Suppression In Georgia

Try not to be shocked, but there have seemed to be some voting shenanigans going on in Georgia all day long. In some places, the polls did not open at 7 a.m. like they were supposed to. In other places, they did not have all the equipment they needed. And guess where the lines were longest by far? That's right, boys and girls. In the counties with majority Black populations, and Atlanta, especially.

Voters line up at Park Tavern at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. It’s going to be a long wait. Good luck voters! pic.twitter.com/7op7k1VvlT — Mark Niesse (@markniesse) June 9, 2020

Seriously. Spend 45 seconds watching the video in that tweet, and ask yourself if you would be okay waiting in that line to exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote. Ask yourself if it's okay that quite literally, Democrats must wait in line for three hours or more, and Republicans don't, as demonstrated in the next set of photos:

On the left is Piedmont Park, a Democratic stronghold with a 4-hour line to vote.



On the right is Chastain Park, located in Atlanta’s whitest and most conservative precinct. There is literally no line.



Georgia’s top election official is a Republican. #FultonCounty #GAPrimary pic.twitter.com/4tdlGoboMG — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) June 9, 2020

Well, well, well. Whaddyaknow.

Georgia closed 214 polling places after Supreme Court gutted Voting Rights Act



There were 80 fewer polling places for June primary in metro Atlanta, where majority of black voters live



Mitch McConnell is blocking legislation passed by House Dems to restore the VRA — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 9, 2020

Moscow Mitch doing his level best to dismantle democracy.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

When you hear trump rail against nonexistent "mail fraud," it's because if WE ALL VOTE BY MAIL, there's no worry about #VoterSuppression through:

- "broken" machines

- "missing" paperwork

- long lines that don't move



Stay strong, Georgia.

MAKE SURE YOU VOTE. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 9, 2020

#VoterSuppression 2020 Atlanta



4 out of the 7 largest voting precincts in city of Atlanta currently have 0 working machines.

• Ralph Bunche

• Central Park Rec Center

• St Stephen Baptist Church

• Louise Watley Southeast — Waterbed Reg (@Im_gr8nss) June 9, 2020

FOUR OUT OF SEVEN precincts in Atlanta city, people.

From the AJC:

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has issued a statement ripping Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a “failure of leadership” and calling for a state investigation of his office: The Election Day issues relating to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process. The Secretary of State’s office has alleged these issues resulted from a failure of county leadership. If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top. The eradication of any ‘learning curve’ rests squarely at the feet of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office. Therefore, I am calling on Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston to immediately launch a comprehensive, top-to-bottom investigation into voting issues, including the Secretary of State’s preparation for and administration of this election. It is the Secretary of State’s responsibility to train, prepare, and equip election staff throughout the state to ensure fair and equal access to the ballot box. Those Georgians who have been disenfranchised by the statewide chaos that has effected the voting system today in numerous DeKalb precincts and throughout the state of Georgia deserve answers.

Call me crazy, but something tells me that if Stacey Abrams had been governor, we would not be seeing these problems.