Protester Abducted By Columbus ‘Paramilitary’ Police With Assault Weapons, Driven Off In Van

Police in Columbus, Ohio were caught on video throwing a protester into an unmarked van and driving away.
By David
Multiple videos posted to social media on Wednesday show unmarked vans stopping near a group of protesters.

Men in jeans and SWAT vests jump out of the vans holding assault-style rifles.

“Stay back!” one officer orders protesters as they search for an apparent suspect.

Another officer can be seem holding a can of pepper spray.

Moments later, a presumed protester is forced into one of the vans before the vehicles drive away.

Watch the videos below.

