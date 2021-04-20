Activism
Police Shoot 15-Year Old Black Girl Dead In Ohio

The shooting occurred just minutes after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all 3 counts. It just never ends.
By Red Painter
In Columbus, Ohio, right around the time the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was being read, police decided to go ahead and shoot and kill another innocent Black person. This time it was a 15-year old girl. Reporting is sparse, but there are a lot of videos on social media and first hand accounts, so I will try to piece together what I can and we will update this post as more details emerge:

Original video:

This cop seems very unconcerned with the dead child right in front of him. Not sure if this is the cop that did the shooting and killing of the child:

Details from someone who may know more info:

More details, not sure the order of events:

Way longer video (understandably bad language)

The above video seems to corroborate other tweets that say the victim called the police herself because she was being attacked by other teens. In response, the police killed HER. The one who called for help.

This cop looks awfully relaxed considering he was the one that allegedly killed a 15 year old child:

More:

Another day, another police involved shooting. Something needs to change. And yet, it always stays the same.

Editor's Note: Is this the beginning of cop retaliation? It's too soon to know, but it's something to watch out for. - Karoli

