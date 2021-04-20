Police Shoot 15-Year Old Black Girl Dead In Ohio

In Columbus, Ohio, right around the time the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was being read, police decided to go ahead and shoot and kill another innocent Black person. This time it was a 15-year old girl. Reporting is sparse, but there are a lot of videos on social media and first hand accounts, so I will try to piece together what I can and we will update this post as more details emerge:

Original video:

JUST IN: Girl, reportedly 15-years-old, dies after being shot by police in Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/bgHSbRQITn — Stoll News (@StollNews) April 20, 2021

This cop seems very unconcerned with the dead child right in front of him. Not sure if this is the cop that did the shooting and killing of the child:

He needs to be in jail!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xIdptvRd4A — 🖤 (@_6igC) April 20, 2021

Details from someone who may know more info:

This is sickening pic.twitter.com/nM0NxErdqC — Leo DiCaprio bm🐻 (@VIRGOTH0T) April 20, 2021

More details, not sure the order of events:

SHE DID NOT STAB THE COP OR EVEN ATTEMPT TO !! She was in a physical fight with another female & pulled a knife out. The cop started shooting once he pulled up & got out the car! He could’ve used a taser, or even told the girl to put the knife down! — ling 🥀 (@myamaileen) April 20, 2021

Way longer video (understandably bad language)

The above video seems to corroborate other tweets that say the victim called the police herself because she was being attacked by other teens. In response, the police killed HER. The one who called for help.

This cop looks awfully relaxed considering he was the one that allegedly killed a 15 year old child:

A 15 year old girl JUST got shot 4 times in Columbus Ohio by this police officer. It hasn’t even been a full 24 hrs & y’all already continuing with this shit 🤦🏽‍♀️💔 he needs to be next!! pic.twitter.com/1L284IciHD — ling 🥀 (@myamaileen) April 20, 2021

More:

Another day, another police involved shooting. Something needs to change. And yet, it always stays the same.

Editor's Note: Is this the beginning of cop retaliation? It's too soon to know, but it's something to watch out for. - Karoli