Racist-in-Chief Trump Goes To Jacksonville On The Anniversary Of Ax Handle Saturday

I told you yesterday why Trump chose Tulsa for his hate rally next Friday.

Now he's picked Jacksonville to make his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination of Aug. 27th -- which is the 60th anniversary of an attack on Jacksonville civil rights protesters known as "Ax Handle Saturday." No, it's not a coincidence. Via the Washington Post:

On Aug. 27, 1960, a mob of 200 white people in Jacksonville, Fla. – organized by the Ku Klux Klan and joined by some of the city’s police officers – chased and beat peaceful civil rights protesters who were trying to integrate downtown lunch counters. The bloody carnage that followed – in which ax handles and baseball bats were used to club African Americans, who sought sanctuary in a church – is remembered as “Ax Handle Saturday.”

What disgusting people this Trump bunch is. (I would say un-American, but for a hardcore minority, racism is as American as apple pie.)

Under a revised plan, which is still being finalized and has not been announced, Trump would accept his party’s nomination for a second term on Aug. 27, according to three sources familiar with the deliberations. One venue under consideration would be the 15,000-person-capacity VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Hemming Park, where local civil rights leaders have planned their commemoration, is a mile away. In 1960, Rodney Hurst was 16 and the president of the local Youth Council of the NAACP. He and several of his black high school classmates were sitting at a “whites only” lunch counter in Jacksonville when they were spit on – and then the violence began. Now 76, Hurst is aghast at the RNC plan. He said the commemoration event is more important than ever. “Donald Trump is a racist,” Hurst said in an interview Wednesday night. “To bring a racist to town for his acceptance speech will only further separate an already racially separated community.”

Well, yes. It's supposed to.

But you know, maybe your neighbors will surprise you, as so many have done in the past few weeks. Sometimes white people do the right thing.