Trump Wraps His Arms Around The Confederacy

As the protests continue across America over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, Confederate statues and flags have once again been brought to the forefront.

After trying to sic active US military members on peaceful protesters, drawing the ire of many former military generals including his own former SOS, Trump is now embracing the Confederacy in its entirety, flags and all.

Trump is locked in a battle with Congress, including Republicans, to vanquish their attempts to rename U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals.

Donald has dug in so deep that he has promised to veto the National Defense Authorization Act in its entirely if Congress proceeds.

Trump’s battle with lawmakers over the naming of U.S. bases after Confederate generals is being waged through the annual military policy bill making its way through Congress. Trump has promised to veto the entire National Defense Authorization Act if it includes language that would rename the bases — a move that would lead to a host of other consequences, including no pay raises for troops and no funding for new aircraft or ships.

If only he used 1/10th of the amount of energy to defend Black Americans against police brutality, the George Floyd protests may never have happened or if they did he might have calmed the country instead of inflaming tensions.

His constant derogatory tweets and remarks aimed to defend law enforcement at the expense of protesters has caused great harm to the country.

Trump used Confederate generals in U.S. history to defend some very fine neoNazis during the march in Charlottesville that left Heather Heyer murdered by a white supremacist.

"I've condemned neoNazis. I've condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neoNazis, believe me," Trump said. "Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee."

This is another touchstone moment in the racial history of our country and Trump has failed horribly again. He's losing the culture war whether he likes it or not. He's defending white supremacy and it's a losing proposition.