President Obama Holds Town Hall On Police Violence

President Barack Obama addressed the issues of police violence but also participated in a forum intended to bring about change.
By Karoli Kuns

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson, Minneapolis City Council Representative Phillipe Cunningham, and MBK Columbus Youth Leader Playon Patrick, participated in a conversation moderated by Campaign Zero co-founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham about the way forward in the wake of sustained protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Take some time and watch the video if you didn't watch it live. The young people in this discussion are representative of our nation's best -- the leaders who are going to take us out of this dark place into a better one, if we let them.

