MN Couple Sport Swastika Masks In Wal-Mart

A Minnesota couple was caught on video wearing homemade masks with swastikas on the front as they shopped at Wal-Mart. Oh, and the male was wearing a Trump t-shirt. Totally on brand.

Here is the video

Racist couple in Marshall, MN wearing swastikas on their mask at Walmart pic.twitter.com/sBgHr6ILC0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 25, 2020

The couple was confronted by furious shoppers, rightfully disgusted by what they saw.

One man said: “You’re sick, yeah, you’re sick.”

The Nazi's woman's response? Flipping him off.

The man filming her continued: “You have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask.You cannot. We literally had a war about this.”

Another shopper said: “I kill Nazis. My grandfather killed Nazis."

The woman, unrepentent, yelled: “I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to tell people what’s going to happen in America."

In response, a shopper yelled: “You’re wearing a swastika."

Nazi Karen responds: “If you vote for Biden, you are going to be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it is going to be like.”

This makes zero sense. Biden is not a Nazi. We are not Nazi Germany.

A shopper continued: “You’re sick. You’re literally wearing a Nazi flag right now."

Nazi Karen continued: “Yeah, because socialism is going to happen here in America."

The man filming the video nailed it: “You’re sick. We literally had a f*cking war about this. The Nazis lost. Please don’t wear those masks. You’re sick. Turn off the Fox News and wake up.”

This is what happens when really gullible people watch FOX News 24/7. They honestly believe that Nazism and Socialism are the same thing, that Biden is a Nazi and that wearing a mask is related to being under socialist rule? I don't get it either, but these folks don't really get it either. They just need to be outraged at something.

Hey, at least they were wearing masks.