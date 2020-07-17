Covidiot Arrested For Hitting Cop With Car After Being Told To Wear Mask

From NBC News:

Ricky Taylor, 64, faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, according to an arrest report from the West Monroe Police Department.

The officer had told Taylor inside the Walmart Tuesday that it was policy for every customer to wear a mask, according to an arrest affidavit. Taylor responded by cursing at the officer, saying "You can’t make me wear a f---ing mask” and “I’m not wearing a f---ing mask.”

The officer asked Taylor for his license as he began to leave the store, to which Taylor replied: “I could give it to you but I’m not," the affidavit said.

So the officer followed Taylor out of the store, and while he was reporting Taylor's license plate number to dispatch "Taylor backed his vehicle up and struck him two different times," the arrest report said.